Creative Planning Sells 227 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

RMD stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

