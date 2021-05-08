Creative Planning Sells 7,486 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,874 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

