Creative Planning Sells 944 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Zoetis by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

