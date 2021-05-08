Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,970,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $424.03. The company had a trading volume of 57,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,728. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

