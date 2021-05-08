Credit Suisse Group Boosts ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target to $110.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.80.

ASGN stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46. ASGN has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in ASGN by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

