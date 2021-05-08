Credit Suisse Group Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $158.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

ETN stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,996. Eaton has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

