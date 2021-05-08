Credit Suisse Group Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEN. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.90.

BEN stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

