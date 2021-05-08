Credit Suisse Group Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $265.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $248.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $270.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $183.67 and a 52-week high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after buying an additional 189,462 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

