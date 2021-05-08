Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

