Credits Hits One Day Volume of $1.20 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $27.00 million and $1.20 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

