Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 416,184 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50.

On Monday, April 26th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71.

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96.

Camping World stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $387,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 57.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

