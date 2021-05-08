Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. 59,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,517. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

