Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.96. 59,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,517. The stock has a market cap of $637.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

