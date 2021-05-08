Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

