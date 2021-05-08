Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce sales of $208.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.92 million. Criteo posted sales of $179.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $873.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $903.94 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $940.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTO. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. 705,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,886. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949 over the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

