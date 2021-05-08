CROAT (CROAT) Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $299,529.39 and approximately $163.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 124.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,977,314 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

