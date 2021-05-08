Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COIHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

COIHY stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $50.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 18.64%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

