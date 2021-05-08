Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.69. 5,161,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,483. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95.

CRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. Insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 over the last 90 days. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

