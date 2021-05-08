CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.91 million. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAPL opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. CrossAmerica Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

