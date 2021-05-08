Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWS opened at $7.84 on Friday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $78.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

