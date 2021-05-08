Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.600-6.800 EPS.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78. Crown has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.71.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

