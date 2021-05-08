Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600-6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

CCK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,253. Crown has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.