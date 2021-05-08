Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.600-6.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.54. 1,086,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,253. Crown has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

