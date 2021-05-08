CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Jean F. Holloway Sells 6,618 Shares

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $195,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRY opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CryoLife by 49.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 253,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in CryoLife by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CryoLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

