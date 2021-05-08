CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Jean F. Holloway Sells 6,618 Shares

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $195,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CRY opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About CryoLife
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.
