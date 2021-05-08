Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $77.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cryoport by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.