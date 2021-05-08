Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYRX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 322,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,129. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

