CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

