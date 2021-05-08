CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 144.44% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

