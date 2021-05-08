Cube (AUTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $613.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Cube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $613.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cube Profile

Cube is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

