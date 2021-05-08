Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.28 and its 200-day moving average is $242.35. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.