Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.75.

NYSE CMI opened at $266.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.35. Cummins has a twelve month low of $143.32 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

