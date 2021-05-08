Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.27. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 46.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 56,981 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.