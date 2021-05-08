Curate Market Capitalization Hits $31.27 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Curate has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and $5.70 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.11 or 0.00008769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00102443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.88 or 0.09083212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046488 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,989 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

