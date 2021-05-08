CustomContractNetwork 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 76.5% against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $114,946.68 and approximately $4.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.34 or 0.00585362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002308 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

