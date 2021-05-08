Customers Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE CUBI opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,455. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

