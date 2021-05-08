Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Sells $818,744.64 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard A. Ehst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $99,319.36.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52.

Shares of CUBI opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

