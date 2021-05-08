Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

Cutera stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 121,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Cutera has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Get Cutera alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.