CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $116.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.70 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $465.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 542,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,335. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

