Cwm LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of COP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

