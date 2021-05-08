Cwm LLC Acquires 6,660 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 453,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

