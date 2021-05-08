Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.