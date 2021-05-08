Cwm LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

