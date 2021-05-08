Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,161,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3,315.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 102,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after buying an additional 88,415 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 73,303 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $34.98 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

