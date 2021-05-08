Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after buying an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,266.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,202.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

