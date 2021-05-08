CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -269.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

