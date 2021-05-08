CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.
Shares of CONE stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -269.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
