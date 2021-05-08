DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Barnes Group stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

