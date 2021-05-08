DA Davidson Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $175.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

