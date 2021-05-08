DA Davidson Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $175.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.55% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
