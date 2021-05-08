DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

AEIS stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,738,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

