Danone (EPA:BN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.05

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €55.05 ($64.76) and traded as high as €59.26 ($69.72). Danone shares last traded at €59.11 ($69.54), with a volume of 1,120,915 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.77 ($71.49).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.08.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

