Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $110.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,992,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,432,565 shares of company stock worth $125,328,415. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

